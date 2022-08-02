As the nation and the world monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and monkeypox outbreaks, here on island, local health officials have ramped up educating the public on monkeypox and preventing its spread.
It's part of the Department of Public Health and Social Service’s preemptive measures to ensure that the public remains health conscious as officials try to stave off the spread of monkeypox before it begins.
Monkeypox is a rare disease spread through close, personal and often skin-to-skin contact. It can also be spread by touching objects and surfaces that a positive case has come in contact with.
A team of six health officials was assembled to monitor positive cases but just because no confirmed cases have been reported at this time, doesn’t mean the team isn’t working.
“What we are doing is subtle, the task is simple, we know what to do. We have discussed what we need to do. We have very experienced investigators ready. Because you know what happened with COVID was there was a stretch on what case investigation was and there was this misconception that contact tracing was case investigation,” said Chima Mbakwem, DPHSS Infection Control Advisor.
Mbakwem, who played a key role early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, locally, is now part of the team of investigators charged with monitoring the island for monkeypox. He shed light on the “misconception.”
“Public Health is a different system, we actually do real case investigation that needs very experienced investigators … reason being is that you are looking at people who have experience in airborne infections … sexually transmitted infections, you have people from immunizations and people from COVID,” Mbakwem said.
Public Health is utilizing the culminated experience of these specialized investigators to ensure rapid response to monkeypox should a case be identified.
“At this point, the team is on standby, just need to activate them and then they are on. So we are ready and I assure you that we are ready,” he concluded.
Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS Physician and Immunization Advisor, said there are vaccines available. The problem is there's a limited supply. The vaccines will not be provided until a positive case is identified.
"It may take a while, it might take a week or two, it depends on the supply," Dr. Leon Guerrero said.
As of July 28, Guam remained monkeypox-free, however, Public Health officials were pending the results of a suspected case of monkeypox. The sample obtained from the patient was sent to Hawaii for confirmation of positivity. Public Health was not able to provide an update on the status of that case as of press time.
DPHSS has since ramped up educating the public on social media sharing guidance from federal counterparts on the do’s and don'ts to prevent getting monkeypox.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals need to take precautions including:
• Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
• Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.
• Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.
• Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
• Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.
• Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.