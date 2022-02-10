Guam continues to be in an omicron-linked surge with an average of 600 new cases a day and more COVID-19-related deaths being reported, as well as increasing hospitalizations.
As of Thursday, there were 52 patients in local hospitals with COVID-19 but they are not overwhelming the hospitals yet, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials.
Health officials provided a closer look at the current COVID-19 surge during a Thursday press briefing.
About 60% of COVID-19-related deaths, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 8, were dead-on-arrival cases, according to Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist for DPHSS.
Most of the DOAs or those who were determined to have died by the time they arrived at hospitals are the elderly.
Pobutsky said DPHSS will be reviewing the 2020 deaths and try to see a pattern of DOAs related to COVID-19.
"We’re seeing an increase in hospitalizations. There’s also an increase in the ICUs. It’s getting close to concerning but the hospitals haven't reported that this is overwhelming them yet," Pobutsky said.
DPHSS incident commander for COVID-19, Fernando Esteves, said DPHSS is in daily communication with the hospitals.
The average length of hospital stays, he said, is six days.
"We've always responded to the calls of the hospitals when they need it and will continue to do so but right now that alarm has not been raised," he said.
Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, again reminded community members, especially the elderly and those with comorbidities, to get checked if they are feeling sick.
Besides watching out for the warning signs such as breathing trouble and chest pain, families also have to look out for their elderly loved ones, DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said.
More than 70,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed since the start of the year.
Since DPHSS changed the testing strategy focusing on those with symptoms and are high-risk close contacts and elderly, there's been a decrease in testing after Jan. 25.
But the test positivity rate remains at 35%, Pobutsky said.
Testing positive
While there used to be an average of 650 new positive cases a day, that came down to about 600 recently.
Residents ages 18- to 39- years continue to lead with the greatest number of positive cases, followed by teens ages 12 to 17.
But after Jan. 25, all age groups are beginning to converge.
"That's suggesting the household and family spread," Pobutsky said.
Public Health said it will be sharing more information about one case in 2021 that may well be an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine that they are required to report to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
