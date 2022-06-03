The Department of Parks and Recreations has confirmed that the east parking lot, near the basketball court at Paseo de Susana, will be closed on weekend nights due to recent violent activities.
In a press release Thursday morning, DPR officials said the "recent criminal activities involving firearms and other weapons in the Paseo de Susana area has made it necessary for the Department of Parks and Recreation to address these public safety risks to our park patrons."
DPR will be closing the Paseo east parking lot to the general public on Fridays and weekends from 6 p.m.- 6 a.m. until further notice, according to the press release.
"Use of the parking lot during the above mentioned days and hours will be restricted to permitted events only. Territorial Park Patrol Offices, the Guam Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies will be conducting routine patrols of the Paseo de Susana area," officials stated in the release.
The closure and added patrols follow a gathering last Friday that ended with car windows getting smashed by men brandishing machetes, and at least one gun being fired multiple times into the air and at a nearby vehicle.
On Saturday, DPR Director Roque Alcantara Sr. told The Guam Daily Post he'll be closing the lot in the evenings by placing concrete barriers on the islands surrounding the the lot and chaining off the entrances.
Alcantara was concerned about the safety of other people, noting that within the park were families watching a baseball game. Not only was he concerned about their safety as weapons were being used during confrontations, he said car owners were also spinning their wheels and the smoke from the burning rubber would fill the stadium affecting children and adults trying to enjoy a night of baseball.
Machetes
Three men who were allegedly armed with machetes and damaged cars at Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña the evening of May 28 have been arrested and charged.
Police located the men in Agana Heights on Tuesday, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.
Marson Kintin, 23; Narsom Marsian, 23; and Handarson Sony, 28, were charged with reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.
Kintin and Marsian were also charged with aggravated assault.
A magistrate complaint filed against the trio additionally charged Marsian with three counts of criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Kintin admitted he had a machete and "chased the Chamorros with it." He said he was at Paseo with friends "drinking, friendly fighting and having a good time."
Kintin allegedly admitted that he and Marsian grabbed their machetes and ran after a man who had shot at them.
Marsian told investigators that a truck came too close to his car and he responded by trying to grab the tailgate, documents state. He allegedly admitted to getting upset after hearing the gunfire and told his friends to run after the other group.
In a separate case filed in Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday, Marsian was charged in a terrorizing and family violence incident reported last month. A woman alleged Marsian punched her and threatened her with a knife after she told him to go outside to watch a video because it was too loud.
Prison records state Marsian was arrested three times in 2020 on numerous charges including aggravated assault, assault of an unborn child and family violence.
Records state Sony was arrested in 2012 for aggravated assault and rioting, in 2016 for robbery and assault, and in 2020 for driving while impaired.
Third man in shooting surrenders
Three men who allegedly shot a gun at Paseo surrendered to police.
Karey Lee Willey, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearms ID card.
Willey, Kyle Joaquin Topasna, 20, and Evin Babauta Pangelinan, 21, surrendered to police this week for their alleged part in the shooting incident.
Willey allegedly denied giving the gun to Topasna and denied getting it from Pangelinan.
Topasna and Pangelinan allegedly told investigators Willey was the man seen on a cellphone video getting the firearm from Topasna.
Topasna allegedly admitted to police that he grabbed a gun from his friend and fired three rounds into the air during the incident.
Pangelinan allegedly told officers he was at the park when unknown men began to "bash" his and others' vehicles. One of the men then swung a machete at Pangelinan, resulting in his friend shooting a gun multiple times into the air, court documents state.
Pangelinan allegedly admitted to asking his friend for the weapon and shooting one round toward the back of a car.
