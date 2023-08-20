The Department of Public Works lacks bus drivers, which means that getting students to and from school could be a challenge, especially with increased routes.
“We’ve got over 130 buses. … We're a bit short on drivers though,” Public Works Director Vince Arriola told The Guam Daily Post.
Although Arriola didn't disclose how many bus drivers were on payroll, the magic number has always been 189 school bus drivers and school buses, Post files state.
The Guam Department of Education has implemented three different school schedules for the new school year, which is set to begin on Aug. 23.
The traditional school schedule, along with the double session schedule and alternating school schedule, according to GDOE, are a result of the department’s efforts to comply with the Sanitary School Building Code and a lack of school buses.
“Due to an insufficient number of school buses to accommodate our students, several schools have opted to follow the alternating school schedule. The alternating school schedule is when two student populations will alternate their presence on a school campus," the GDOE stated in a release.
Arriola confirmed that busing for the double session schedule is where Public Works is challenged as bus drivers are on tight schedules.
“Double sessions for John F. Kennedy High School (with) Simon Sanchez High School and Okkodo High School (with) FBLG Middle School is doable, but not for other areas,” Arriola said.
Any overtime incurred as a result of the increased workload "must be paid by GDOE," he added. There has been "no commitment yet" to take on that obligation to do so, according to Arriola.
With GDOE's fiscal 2024 budget coming up short tens of millions of dollars, the Post asked the department how it would foot the additional cost to cover bus drivers. GDOE told the Post it was working on a plan.
"GDOE will work with DPW to create an overtime plan and identify a source for funding. That funding will have to come from local funds," said Michelle Franquez, GDOE interim spokesperson.