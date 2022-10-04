A man was taken to the hospital after an auto-pole collision early Sunday morning.
At 3:14 a.m., the Guam Fire Department responded to reports of a car colliding into a pole on Marine Corps Drive near Wusstig Road in Dededo, according to spokesman Nick Garrido.
While on their way, units were informed the car was on fire and upon arrival, Guam Police Department officers removed a man from the car. He was the only occupant in the vehicle, Garrido said.
The man was then taken to Guam Regional Medical City and CPR was conducted in transport.
According to GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella, the man was last known to be in critical condition.
She added follow-ups were being conducted as of Monday afternoon.