Michael Rodriguez Cepeda was sentenced to serve nine years in prison for picking up a package containing 3 pounds of methamphetamine.
Cepeda can spend nearly a decade in federal prison, despite his attorney, William Gavras, arguing his client should do less time since Cepeda was a "mule" in a larger operation.
"My client simply was told when to go pick up ... and whom to deliver it to," Gavras said of Cepeda - whose charges stem from picking up 99% pure methamphetamine from the Yona Mayor's Office in August last year.
Gavras further argued the prosecution "squeezed the rag" when asking that Cepeda receive a 121-month sentence for being a larger part of the operation.
"It's deceptive rhetoric on the part of the government," Gavras said in reference to Cepeda giving agents information on the drug operation allegedly run by a gang called Agat Blood Town, or ABT.
In her argument for the nearly 10-year sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas said Cepeda was more than a minor participant in the operation.
"He knows the names of the leaders, he understands the scope and the structure of the organization and it indicates that he is a trusted participant in this activity," San Nicolas said while also adding Cepeda's arrest was the third package with meth he had picked up.
In addition, San Nicolas also revealed Cepeda's criminal history includes convictions of criminal sexual conduct, burglary and drug possession which has put him in and out of prison since he was a minor.
Following the arguments, Cepeda told Senior Judge Alex Munson, "I'm sorry for what I've done. I made a mistake."
Munson then sentenced Cepeda to 108 months, or nine years, and four years of supervised release for the charge of attempted possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with the intent to distribute.
Cepeda, despite previously waiving his right to appeal when he pleaded guilty to the charges, expressed desire to appeal the conviction and sentence.
Package
On Aug. 10, 2021 federal authorities saw Cepeda pick up a package from the cluster boxes outside the Yona Mayor's Office. The package was believed to have contained meth which agents replaced with sham, according to court documents.
Cepeda was then seen driving away before authorities were alerted the package had been opened. Cepeda was subsequently stopped and officers saw the package was opened and he had clue spray on his hands.
After being advised of his rights, Cepeda admitted to picking up the package in exchange for $4,000, and that it was the third one he had picked up in a month.
He further told authorities he was given a burner phone and would be instructed on when to check the mail, pick up the package and deliver it to unknown individuals, documents state.