The Guam Election Commission Board of Commissioners met to finalize the plans for early voting for the island’s 2022 general election, during a meeting held Wednesday evening at its office in Tamuning.
All seven voting members of the board approved a motion for the schedule of early voting, which is slated to begin Oct. 11 at the Westin Resort Guam in Tumon. Early voting operations at the hotel will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Friday.
But the GEC also approved three rotating in-village sites for early voting over three consecutive weeks - broken up to serve residents of northern, central and southern Guam. These outreach events will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays - either in Malesso, Mangilao or Dededo.
Commission staff will determine the order in which the villages are scheduled, but the three Saturdays for the satellite early voting have been established: Oct. 15, 22 and 29. The board also left it up to staff to determine where the early voting sites will be - though the decision will be made in coordination with each village's respective mayor, commissioners were told.
Residents will be reminded through media outreach about the changes to early voting for the general election, especially since the Westin site will be closed on Saturdays, which wasn't the case for the primary election.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24, according to the GEC. Early voting is set to wrap up Nov. 3.
The island’s general election is 46 days away.