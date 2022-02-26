Earthquake reported south of Malesso; no injuries reported

There was another earthquake reported by the U.S. Geological Survey for this week. The agency recorded an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 that struck 106 miles south of Malesso, Guam, with a depth of 6.2 miles at 9:53 a.m. Saturday.
There have been reports of earthquakes around the island over the last few weeks.
There were no reports made to Guam 911 dispatch of damages or injuries from the earthquake and there was no tsunami threat to the Marianas.
On Valentine's Day, Guam was struck by three quakes that measured lower on the Richter Scale. The quakes struck at around 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m. and noon with respective strengths of 4.8, 4.7 and 4.6. These quakes were centered south of Malesso.
More recently, on Monday, an earthquake registered at a Magnitude of 5.0 and occurred 9 miles northeast of Yigo. The source of the quake occurred at a depth of 63 miles under the sea.
Other areas in the Pacific also were struck by quakes on Saturday, including two in Hawaii, about 2.6 earthquake east northeast of Pahala, and a 3.1 about 10 miles south southeast of Fern Forest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There also was a 5.0 earthquake that struck about 87 miles south southwest of Bengkulu, Indonesia, and a 4.8 quake that struck about 6 miles east southeast of Namie, Japan.
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community that when an earthquake strikes, to follow the earthquake safety procedure, “Drop, Cover and Hold On” until the shaking stops. To learn more about earthquake safety visit ready.gov/earthquakes
and ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes
to learn more about earthquake preparedness.