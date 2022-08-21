The Guam Regional Medical City's annual qualifying certificate public investment funds will go toward the University of Guam, Guam Community College and other community groups.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, and Guam Economic Development Authority Administrator Mel Mendiola joined representatives from GRMC on Wednesday as they presented $100,000 in community contributions to UOG’s School of Health and GCC’s Allied Health Department, respectively, according to a release from the Office the Governor of Guam.
The Qualifying Certificate Program is an economic incentive tool that encourages investment in activities that strengthen the island’s economy, enrich industry growth, and enhance the quality of life in Guam, noted the release. Community contributions are required of QC program beneficiaries.
In the release, GRMC President and CEO Alan Funtanilla stated, “We are delighted that the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, along with the GEDA board, have decided to reinvest a majority of our annual qualifying certificate public investment funds into UOG, GCC, and more than a dozen community organizations that will further benefit our island community and the health care system.”
The administration thanked GRMC for helping to build a better Guam by investing in nursing education and advancement.
“Throughout the pandemic, the health of our community has remained our top priority, and these QC contributions will further help to strengthen our health care system and incentivize the growth of local health care providers,” said Leon Guerrero.
On Thursday, about $323,446 in Qualifying Certificate Community Contribution or QCCC Series 6 grant awards were presented to 15 recipients, Adelup announced.
“The QCCC program continues to support nonprofit organizations, public service agencies and their plans to uplift our local community through projects in the areas of health care, public safety, economic development, higher education and cultural preservation,” said Leon Guerrero. “From the renovation of sports facilities and creation of inspiring murals to the enhancement of mental health resources and farm-to-table initiatives, QCCC grants empower change in our island. We have seen that a lot can be accomplished when the public and private sectors and nonprofits work together on building a safer, healthier and more prosperous Guam.”
“To date, GEDA has distributed over $1.8 million to 106 community partners that utilized the funding to bring their impactful visions to life in our villages,” said Tenorio. “We have received great feedback about the accessibility of the QCCC program and its effectiveness in helping the organizations that need it the most to achieve their valuable missions. We thank the GRMC and the latest batch of grant recipients for their strong commitment to our island.”
Guam Memorial Hospital received $25,000 to improve the patient experience program.
Also receiving $25,000 was Asmuyao Community School to provide peer support and peer counseling training, and assist individuals in middle and high school who may be dealing with mental health conditions.
Catholic Social Services Guam will use the more than $14,000 grant to stock up the food pantry that services households with food instability and the homeless population.
Visit GEDA’s website at investguam.com or contact 671-647-4332, for more information about the QCCC program and other economic investment incentives.