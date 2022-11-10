The Guam Education Board officially approved the master facilities plan for the Guam Department of Education but in one board member’s view, there’s no money for it.
“We are introducing and we are going to vote on and approve a master facilities plan, but, we don’t have any money for it,” GEB member Robert Crisostomo said during a recent board meeting.
While GDOE has $80 million left in federal relief funding, it can’t be applied for this purpose, according to Crisostomo.
“But we can’t use the $80 million for facilities or earmark it,” he said as he moved to have the board adopt an amendment to the master facilities plan.
“If you’d like to entertain along with that an amendment with that to include earmarking $80 million for facilities, I think it would go a long way in solidifying our commitment to the community that we want our facilities built up," he continued.
And although board chairman Mark Mendiola was in agreement about committing the funds, he also said, unfortunately, it isn’t in the board's authority to do so.
“Mr. Crisostomo, that’s a great motion and I would love to support it, but, unfortunately, these are federal dollars, so we cannot,” the chairman said.
GDOE has $80 million in COVID-19 relief funds, mostly through the American Rescue Plan, which was provided by Congress, in part, to help in the renovation and rehabilitation of educational facilities, like GDOE’s 41 public schools.
The funds are also meant to address the reopening of schools in response to the pandemic. The GEB adopted an ARP spending plan to map out the use of the federal funds, but the function served as a proposal to the U.S. Department of Education which has oversight over the funds.
This means that how GDOE spends the money is subject to the approval of federal partners and not the board itself. Mendiola explained although $80 million sounds like a lot of money the reality is, it’s going to get “(eaten) up real quick.”
The master facilities plan the board adopted sets the priorities for GDOE in addressing the needs of schools. The updated master facilities plan is a thorough look at the conditions of GDOE facilities, especially their aging schools.
“The real question becomes, for the Department of Education, is this ARP money and what we are able to use it on. This $80 million that we speak of is money that we currently have in federal dollars that’s supposed to help in the renovation or rehabilitation of the facilities to address the reopening of schools because of the COVID-19 issue,” Mendiola said.
The first wave of funding GDOE received was initially for personal protective gear and equipment, addressing the health and safety concerns at schools. The second round was a continuation of that. Now, GDOE is utilizing the third round of relief.
“(The funds are) to help with the facilities. We also reassure the board that part of this funding we also get funding and support from the governor’s office, the Department of Interior funding," Crisostomo said, later adding, "So some of the canopy roofs that are being prepared is actually from the DOI funding. That funding has been released by the governor in support of a lot of the repairs when we didn’t have the funding … so that $80 million can now be tied to that facilities master plan."
Frank Cooper-Nurse, GDOE’s deputy superintendent of finance, recommended against Crisostomo’s motion.
“I would recommend that the board does not take action to support an amendment to include earmarking or reserving federal funds. But, what I can say, is that it is already aligned that way in our budget and in our ARP. So, currently speaking, our remaining balance is approximately $80 million, of which $10 million is reserved for HVAC, $15 million for restroom facilities, $18 million for roofing, $17 million for electrical and about $15 million for canopy and walkway projects. This is how it’s already included in our budget and for us to execute it,” Cooper-Nurse said.
The greater concern on the financial management standpoint, according to Cooper-Nurse, is the consistent shortfalls in the local budget which has pushed GDOE to tap into federal funds in the past.
“Specifically, (Education Stabilization Funds) and ARP to cover some of those shortages. Most recently, we were allowed to use approximately $21 million to cover utilities and those costs were directly paid out of federal grants,” Cooper-Nurse said.
He also noted that the deferred maintenance cost of $110 million dollars is more than likely going to increase.
“I recently had a meeting with HHF Planners … and they did inform us that, that number is below and we can expect an escalation cost,” Cooper-Nurse said.