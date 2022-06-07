The Guam Department of Education has been challenged for years in recruiting and retaining educators into management roles such as superintendent, deputy superintendent and principals. And while principals recently received a pay raise, those in other upper management positions did not.
This prompted Guam Education Board member Peter Alecxis Ada to renew his call for an increase in pay for the superintendent and deputy superintendent.
“I remember very clearly in March I made a suggestion to include the deputies and the superintendent. However, I did not make a motion to that effect, so that’s why probably it didn’t fly. So I would like to put a motion now ... to include ... a salary adjustment for the deputies and superintendent of education,” Ada said.
In 2020, Superintendent Jon Fernandez made $150,000. Now he earns $163,500 annually. With benefits, his compensation package comes to $226,043, according to the fiscal 2022 GDOE staffing report.
Deputy superintendents make $110,000 annually and with benefits, the payroll cost is $148,688 for each.
During a board meeting, Chairman Mark Mendiola said the educator pay raises do not cover the superintendent and his deputies.
By law, deputy superintendents "are unclassified employees and serve at the pleasure of the superintendent. That’s the management team,” Mendiola said.
By law, salaries for these management positions would require legislation, he said.
“They're going to have to take some legislative action to have that amended to increase or decrease, I hope it’s not a decrease, but, obviously, It’s a retention issue for the department,” Mendiola said.
Ada said the board should push the initiative in the Legislature. The matter is to be discussed further at the June education board monthly meeting.