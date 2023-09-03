Several of Guam's educators have produced the 310-page “Teaching & Learning in Micronesia: Reflections on Island Centered Pedagogy," which was almost two years in the making.
Teachers of all levels of expertise from middle to high school came together to create the book, filled with essays about their past experiences in the classroom. Also included are the variety of perspectives.
A product of the University of Guam, it offers a collection of essays by teachers about their vast and rich classroom experiences, offering uniquely Guam and Micronesian perspectives and interactions between students and teachers.
UOG President Anita Borja Enriquez shared the importance of expanding these perspectives for the students on island.
"Written by educators for educators, these reflections on island-centered pedagogy offer insights into the cultural diversity among our student populations and their perspectives,” she said. “The more we share the uniqueness of island wisdom and our diverse cultures, the more educators are equipped with knowledge and cultural competency to support our students.”
The book will be distributed through UOG's network of teachers across the island.
Copies were gifted on Aug. 24 to incoming teachers attending classes at the UOG School of Education.