Even as officials are working to find transitional housing for the island’s homeless population, it seems as though Guam is seeing new faces.
Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman, who also is the vice chairman of the Interagency Council on Homelessness and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, said they’ve processed about 20 new people from Guam’s regional neighbors in the last couple months.
“We’re talking about families, a father and mom with their four kids … they came from (Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands) and (Federated States of Micronesia) and were staying with people after relocating to Guam but for whatever reason their situation changed,” Hofmann said.
He said the council and various organizations and government agencies are working with those families and individuals to get them in homes and back on their feet.
The latest from this year’s homeless population count isn’t yet available, as Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority officials wait for guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The last point in time count, conducted in 2020, showed about 690 people in Guam were considered homeless. This continued a decreasing trend in the island’s homeless population. A count wasn’t required last year because of the pandemic.
Hofmann said in some instances, some families may have been homeless already but their situations are now more visible.
Triple the cost
To help provide emergency shelter for families and individuals, there's a new transitional shelter being renovated to fit the needs of its potential occupants.
Stephanie Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse, said the new shelter is located near Chode's Store in Anigua. She wasn't able to provide the cost of the renovation or when it would be open.
Flores said they are seeking additional spaces for an emergency overnight shelter, where people can shower and sleep safely for the night. The trouble is, some landlords are providing quotes much higher than anticipated.
“In preparation to issue the (request for proposal) for the shelter we did market research through the (multiple listing service) and noted the costs to both rent and purchase various properties that we knew were in line with what we were looking for,” she said. “Invariably, the offers were coming in no less than twice the amount listed in the MLS and in some cases 3 or 4 times higher.”
Flores said the triple or quadrupled amount of what they’d get from the regular market is likely “because it's the government that's buying.”
“You know, it really makes it difficult for us to do what we need to do … because I know that no matter what we purchased we will have to renovate (to meet) the needs of the population. So if we could have property owners, you know when we issue the RFP, if they could treat the government like they’re treating everybody else - and be fair. You know, we don't have an unending supply of money.
"We don't have a magic shovel that I can go in backyard and dig up millions of dollars,” Flores said, adding she doesn’t fault anyone for trying to make money, especially after the pandemic.
“But if we can be reasonable, that would really help us achieve our goals and and help the most impoverished population.”