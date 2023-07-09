A federal programs administrator who is alleged to have improperly used $2.1 million in public school funding for overtime is back to work at the Guam Department of Education.
Ignacio “Ike” Santos is the Federal Emergency Management Assistance lead for recovery following Typhoon Mawar.
“Ike Santos still holds the title as the Federal Programs Division administrator. However, former acting Superintendent Judith T. Won Pat in receiving the report had temporarily (reassigned) Mr. Santos to different duties. As he is still under an internal review, he has been removed from overseeing federal grants. Mr. Santos is presently supporting schools with FEMA assistance,” GDOE acting spokesperson Michelle Franquez told The Guam Daily Post.
Allegations of impropriety came to light with the release of an audit by the Office of Public Accountability, which scrutinized overtime payments made to ineligible federal program division employees, including Santos himself, according to the report.
Shortly after the audit was made public, GDOE leadership placed Santos on administrative leave, but that leave exhausted. The legislative chair on the committee of education, Sen. Chris Barnett, told the Post that the school system claims it had no choice.
“What a boneheaded decision. It’s that kind of decision that leaves our people scratching their heads and it further erodes public confidence in our education system," Barnett said. "GDOE leadership tells me they had no choice, but this same leadership told me there were many other concerns with Mr. Santos’ actions at GDOE separate from what we already know publicly."
It was a decision Won Pat spoke about briefly to the Legislature during an oversight hearing on the status of bringing GDOE schools into compliance with school building sanitary codes. The mention of Santos at the June 29 oversight hearing was so brief that no one questioned the appointment, which Won Pat at the time characterized as new.
On Thursday, when Sen. Tom Fisher held a press conference on the formal complaint he filed against Santos in the Superior Court of Guam, the senator was unaware Santos was back to work.
During that press conference, the Post asked Fisher whether he knew if Santos still had a role in the school system.
“I think he’s on administrative leave. Is it paid or unpaid? I don’t know. Talk about the irony. If he is getting paid while he is on leave, I hope that’s not the case. ... He is going to need to pony up some money for a lawyer, I will tell you that much,” Fisher said during the press conference.
The complaint seeks to hold Santos liable to repay GDOE at least $640,000 and up to $1.5 million.
Hours after the press conference, the Post asked if Fisher had any concerns with regard to Santos’ current role.
"The fox is in the hen house. I’m sure FEMA has concerns," Fisher said.
GDOE is seeking reimbursement from FEMA for damage to school facilities sustained as a result of Typhoon Mawar.
It's unclear the role Santos plays as the FEMA point man. GDOE didn't provide a response to the question. It's also unclear if Santos will be placed back on administrative leave given the complaint levied against him in Superior Court.