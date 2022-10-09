EMS bill 'vital' to improving pre-hospital care

Senators heard testimony in support of a bill proposed to update emergency medical services to meet the highest standards of training nationwide.
On Tuesday, Speaker Therese Terlaje, Sens. Christopher Duenas and Joanne Brown appeared in the Guam Congress Building for a public hearing in support of Bill 335-36, which intends to improve the emergency medical services on island.
The bill, authored by Terlaje, would effectively amend a large chunk of Guam law related to emergency medical services which was first enacted in the 14th Guam Legislature, about 44 years ago.
The proposed law would now require emergency medical services personnel such as EMTs and paramedics to take a National Registry Certification exam that meets the standards of the Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the administrator of the School of Allied Health and the Guam Community College.
Duenas said updating emergency response standards is vital, considering the intricate system of pre-hospital care.
"(Emergency medical services) is much more than a ride to the hospital. It is a system of coordinated response and emergency medical care involving multiple people and agencies," Duenas said at the public hearing.
As 15 of Guam Fire Department's personnel have gone to the School of EMS in Tyler, Texas to be paramedics on island, Assistant Fire Chief Daren Burrier further expressed the importance of the proposed bill as it would allow Guam to have a more "ER to the door" concept.
"We're going to have paramedics arrive with all the medications that they are going to need. They'll be able to start IVs and perform advanced cardiac life support measures in the field prior to arrival," Burrier said on Tuesday.
Terlaje, at the public hearing, thanked GFD and GCC for their collaborative efforts and said if the bill is passed into law, "it will be a major milestone in bringing lifesaving resources to the doorsteps of our residents."