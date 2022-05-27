EPA to work with DPW to secure federal funds for zero-emission school buses

There’s a $500 million federal grant being made available to school districts in Guam and the rest of the Pacific Southwest region to replace school buses with environmentally-friendly vehicles over the next five years.
Guam’s school buses are managed by the Department of Public Works. Deputy Director Linda Ibanez said research needs to be conducted to clarify requirements in law and the Clean School Bus Program.
DPW has 130 buses in its fleet. It last secured 27 buses formerly used by the Department of Defense last year.
Although the buses in DPW’s current fleet were all purchased in the United States, Ibanez noted that clarification is needed about the “American-made” requirement.
DPW is relying on sister agencies to make sense of the requirements. She said once clarification is received, the information would be shared.
Guam EPA confirmed that it is working with DPW to apply for the funding.
“We will work with DPW and offer whatever technical and administrative assistance that we can, so they are able to avail of the grant funding,” said Guam EPA spokesperson Nic Lee.
According to a press release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the funds are part of the $5 billion Clean School Bus program - a national effort to replace the nation’s fleet of school buses with funds secured under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The deadline to apply for the funds is Aug. 19.
“This funding is a historic opportunity to reduce emissions from our nation’s school bus fleet, advance electric bus technologies and help protect our children from harmful diesel pollution while also helping the climate by reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “School districts in the Pacific Southwest are highly encouraged to apply to the BIL Clean School Bus Program.”
Electric vehicles
Portions of the grant can also be used to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the new buses.
In March, DPW officials said they were weighing the costs of 50 electric school buses. At the time, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero noted funding that Guam could tap into to acquire these electric buses.
DPW Director Vince Arriola voiced several concerns, including the initial costs, maintenance, warranty, and most importantly, battery life and replacement.
"Clearly, we are also weighing the initial costs versus the savings accruing from the present-day fuel costs," Arriola told The Guam Daily Post at the time. "The vehicle and road transportation industry is definitely moving toward electric vehicles and with the high fuel mileage and costs we are experiencing, we must look toward perhaps a better alternative such as electric school buses."