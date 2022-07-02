Escapee found, apprehended
Less than two hours after he escaped, 21-year-old Donavan Mondia was back behind bars.
At around 10:13 p.m. Friday, Mondia was reported missing from the Department of Correction's Mangilao Facility, according to Maj. Antone F. Aguon.
Just before midnight, Mondia was apprehended and taken into custody.
Oya Ngirairikl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Guam daughter serves as Air Force pilot
- ‘It has been exhausting’: Veteran’s wife shares monthslong fight for benefits
- Report: San Nicolas ‘brought discredit upon the House’
- Boat sunk at marina; vandalism alleged
- Story of rescued Guam dog reaches millions
- Senatorial candidate's campaign signs vandalized
- 'It's heartbreaking': Family that lost 2 kids to cancer fights to save 3rd child
- 46 file candidacies for primaries by deadline
- Human remains found in Harmon; second set of remains found this year
- 3 burglary suspects caught; one still at large
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In 1982, I took a constitutional law class and we covered all the normal hot topics, such as the death penalty and abortion. At the time, my p… Read more
- Peter R. Sgro Jr.
This past weekend’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is not only a landmark historic decision but also the greatest decision ever to foster the liv… Read more