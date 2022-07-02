Donavan Mondia

Donavan Mondia 
Less than two hours after he escaped, 21-year-old Donavan Mondia was back behind bars. 
 
At around 10:13 p.m. Friday, Mondia was reported missing from the Department of Correction's Mangilao Facility, according to Maj. Antone F. Aguon.
 
Just before midnight, Mondia was apprehended and taken into custody. 
