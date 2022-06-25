Ethics report on San Nicolas to be submitted to DOJ

The House Committee on Ethics unanimously voted to send a report on Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas to the Department of Justice.
According to a press release, the Investigative Subcommittee “unanimously concluded that there was substantial evidence that Delegate San Nicolas: accepted improper excessive campaign contributions; engaged in a conspiracy to hide the proceeds of the illicit campaign contributions; knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; and attempted to improperly influence a witness in connection with this Committee’s investigation.”
The Chairman of the Committee on Ethics, Representative Theodore E. Deutch, and the Ranking Member, Representative Jackie Walorski, submitted the report to the House of Representatives on allegations Delegate San Nicolas.
“In light of the Delegate’s impending retirement from the House and the potential for expiration of applicable statutes of limitations, the ISC recommended that the Committee refer these allegations to the Department of Justice,” according to the press release.
“The Committee on Ethics has unanimously voted to adopt the ISC’s report, and with it, refer the substantial evidence of potential violations of federal criminal law to the Department of Justice for such further action as it deems appropriate.”
The committee added its thanks to the members of the Investigative Subcommittee “for their hard work, dedication, and service to the Committee and to the House.”
Rep. Darren Soto served as Chair of the Investigative Subcommittee. Rep. Jackie Walorski served as Ranking Republican Member. Representatives Dina Titus and Vicky Hartzler also served on the subcommittee. Each of these members devoted substantial time and effort to the investigation, the release stated.