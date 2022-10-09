Patrons of the Micronesia Mall in Dededo who visited its center court got a better understanding of what it takes to purchase and own their first home Saturday at the Rise Up Housing Empowerment Workshop, hosted by the Guam Association of Realtors.
“We're trying to help our community come and learn about housing, getting pre-qualifications. What are the steps? What is the process? So, it's an empowerment workshop for first-time homebuyers,” said Liz Duenas, president of the Guam Association of Realtors. “Here we have all the different banks represented. We have the Guam Housing Corporation that's also here. We have (the U.S. Department of Agriculture). We've got appraisers, home inspectors, and then we even have some contractors that have certain features they're offering in terms of construction."
She told The Guam Daily Post this is the first time the group hosted a housing symposium in nearly three years.
Like many organizations, the association hasn’t held an event open to the public like this one since the COVID-19 virus came to the island.
Duenas, who is also the associate broker at RE/MAX Diamond Realty, said that the goal of the Rise Up event was to share different available options with first-time homebuyers.
“Earlier in the day when we opened, I talked about what our inventory looked like and (what) the different price points have been, the interest rates that have gone up, how that affects the buying power of individuals," she said.
The price of buying a home on the island has gone up in the last couple of years. Purchasing a home on Guam costs about $400,000 which is an increase from $270,000 in 2019.
"And so, we talked about that, and what inventory was out there of houses and condos, and what the price points were and what the possible monthly payments would be for the different price points. What would you qualify for? What budget to look at? You can't buy anything without first finding out, what I can afford? What can I qualify for? How much do I need out of pocket? What loan types are out there? So, this is one way as an opportunity," Duenas said.
Tips were also mentioned on purchasing a home for people in low- to middle-income brackets.
“Now we want to give hope to people that although the low- to middle-income is difficult to buy a home, there are other options. We just want to give people hope and what else is out there. You know in terms of building, if you have your land, what can you build on your property and what is it going to cost per square footage? So, this really helps,” Duenas said.
The association's first event back on housing empowerment was a success, according to Duenas.
“You can see an awesome turnout from the different banks and appraisers, inspectors, contractors,” she said. “And then we have different speakers talking about what products they offer, like, there's one group, Pentagon, that's offering loans, which is zero down. So again, we want to be able to offer options. We wanted to give hope to the community that there are other options out there, but also, we wanted to educate on what it's going to take to buy a home.”
In the future, the organization plans to hold events open to the community on the process of purchasing a home once a year.