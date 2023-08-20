The United States will have to surpass the technology of its adversaries by leaps and bounds, not just score minor victories, to defend Guam against the latest and greatest missile threats, according to one expert.
Security for the island also will require more cooperation from allies in the region, according to Daniel DeLaurentis, an aerospace engineer by training and senior research fellow at the Kroc Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue University.
While the federal Missile Defense Agency and the Army are proceeding with a 360-missile defense system for Guam, delivery of a new interceptor to protect against ultra-fast hypersonic missiles could be as much as a decade away. The stockpile of hypersonic weapons, including potentially nuclear capable missiles, by the Chinese military was one of the big concerns for the region that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command presented to Congress in April.
Though he cautioned that he wasn't privy to classified information, DeLaurentis said its unlikely that defense against hypersonic is reliable.
"There hasn't been a test case of ... an adversary engaging with us or allied forces. But the fact that … it's not a secret that the Missile Defense Agency is developing a new interceptor for hypersonic threat, and the new radar systems, that's probably a sign that … we can't really be very confident that we could be successful right now,” he told the Post.
Unlike old-school Cold War ballistic missiles, which “basically go on a big arc” above the earth’s atmosphere and are easy to spot and track, hypersonics glide closer to the Earth, maneuvering at extreme speeds that make them very difficult to detect, DeLaurentis said.
The “ABCs" of missile defense are detect, track, engage and assess, he added, and you can’t hit what you don’t see.
After the Cold War, U.S. spending on hypersonic weapons fell off. The military is working feverishly to catch up, the professor told the Post.
"The money's not unlimited. And so you just have to pick where you're going to invest in, and sometimes you make bets that seem good at the time and, in hindsight, maybe they weren't so good.”
'Invest smartly'
Now, with Russia and China constantly testing new missile technology and pushing the pace, the U.S. will have to do more than just keep up to adequately defend against new weapons.
“Rather than investing just to become on parity with, let's say, an adversarial country like China, we want to invest smartly and aggressively so that we come up with something that's an overmatch to where they're going to even be in five years, you know what I mean? So that's the key challenge,” DeLaurentis said.
The Pentagon did seem to be steering toward that strategy and away from the old tactic used against the Soviet Union of trying to “wow them with our potential technology advantage,” he added. To achieve that, more actual missile tests, not just simulations that double as cost-saving measures, would have to be deployed along with military research.
But the question of whether and when Guam could be reliably defended against new tech was difficult to answer, he said.
"There's all kinds of different types of hypersonic weapons that we need to defend against. And all kinds of different theaters, right? Guam is a massively different context than Ukraine or Germany. So saying, ‘When are we going to be ready to defend against hypersonics?’ is so difficult to answer because there is no one weapon that we have to defend against,” he said.
But working with U.S. allies in the Pacific to deploy early warning radar against advanced missiles could help to ramp up the ability to defend Guam, he said, and the development of hypersonic missiles by China had certainly woke up a number of nations to the need for better defense.
“Guam is not the only place that would be a potential target,” he said. “You need all kinds of sensors and computers and places to do that. And if we work better with our allies — think in East Asia, you know, Japan, and now in the Philippines — you see things we can have more of our assets in better places to see some of these things,” he said.
More and better radar information from different angles, including from space, would increase the ability for Guam to be defended.
"It's still really hard to hit a ballistic missile going Mach 10, but if you kind of know really well, where it's going, and that it ain't gonna go do this, it's a bit easier,” he said.