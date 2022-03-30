Expiration date is March 31 for Guam I.D.'s, driver's licenses and permits that were previously extended due to COVID-19

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation is reminding residents that certain Guam identification cards, driver's licenses and permits expire Thursday, March 31.
The reminder is for those documents that fall within the below expiration timelines:
• Guam Driver’s Licenses/Guam ID Cards with original expiration dates between Sept. 1, 2019 and March 31, 2022.
• Guam Permits (Learner’s/Instructional/Motorcycle/Tractor Trailer/Bus) with original expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and March 31, 2022.
Renewal extensions were previously issued when Department of Revenue and Taxation, like much of the government of Guam, shut down over COVID-19. Late fees will be waived, provided renewals are made on or before March 31, 2022. Any other fees will apply. For other expirations that are one year or more, a written exam must be taken as required by law, according to the press release.
DRT "highly encourages" residents to go online to myid.guam.gov to submit their renewal applications.
For any questions regarding this, DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, however, the agency recommends that general questions regarding this matter are e- mailed to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.