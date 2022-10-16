On Oct. 8, a pile of packaged food, meant to be given to needy local residents sat in the sun - dumped before being distributed as intended.
Mark Mendiola, the chair of the Guam Education Board, after numerous requests for comment on the matter, told The Guam Daily Post Wednesday that the items thrown in a dumpster were expired.
“I am just getting information from the (Guam Department of Education) folks, obviously, it’s an operational issue, but we were informed that it was expired food that was to be distributed,” said Mendiola. “It expired and they were told to discard it. Usually, when items are expired and not fit for consumption, they dispose of them.”
The food thrown in the bin at GDOE’s warehouse in Piti was prepackaged chicken in water, from The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP. Mendiola clarified the service is "a Department of Public Health (and Social Services) program managed by GDOE.”
Mendiola, however, could not answer why the food was not given out before its packaged expiration date.
“I think that program does have distribution sites. I am not certain as to what the next steps are, but from what I was told ... it was expired food. In terms of why it came to that point, I do not know,” he said. “They did not go into detail of when it expired. Internally, I do know that the acting superintendent did go down there and visit with them, took a look at what was going on down at the facility and indicated that it was expired food.”
According to an anonymous tip, GDOE employees typically pack up items for distribution after receiving TEFAP shipments. Then, partners like the Mayors’ Council of Guam pick up the food and give it out to the community, a Post source said.
The Post asked GDOE for the process of what happens to the food once a shipment arrives but had not received a response as of press time.
According to foodsafety.gov, frozen chicken can be consumed upward of a year past expiration dates.
GDOE could not clarify when the discarded food expired.
The wasted food comes at a time when hundreds of families are homeless. The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's 2020 point-in-time count of homeless people on the island showed 682 unsheltered individuals.
The lost opportunity to feed needy members of the island community was noted by MCOG president Jesse Alig, who is also the mayor of Piti, where the warehouse where the food was dumped is located.
“It’s unfortunate that the agency was unable to find people in need. If the homeless shelters, soup kitchens and other humanitarian organizations were contacted and no one else needed them, I could imagine that our neighboring islands could use the assistance," Alig said.