Lawmakers met in emergency session on Monday to consider extending the pause on liquid fuel taxes that motorists have benefited from since last summer.
Sen. Jesse Lujan has also asked that a rollback of taxes applied to businesses, and a temporary halt to taxes on groceries and medicine be entertained.
A gallon of regular grade fuel dropped in price from a historical high of $6.49 to $6.30, when the moratorium on taxes and surcharges on most forms of liquid fuel went into effect last June. A six-month extension on the pause was signed on Dec. 19, 2022, meaning the tax break is set to expire this month.
Sen. Joe San Agustin, who championed relief at the pump last year, wrote Speaker Therese Terlaje over the weekend and urged her to call an emergency session so that lawmakers could extend the tax break for another six months, through his Bill 135-37.
“Families across our island are struggling to cope with this post-typhoon reality with multiple and unanticipated expenses. Extending this moratorium will continue to provide support for our families as we continue to rebuild from the typhoon,” San Agustin stated. Terlaje obliged, certifying the need for an emergency session on Sunday night.
Fiscal discipline
The Bureau of Budget and Management Research put the cost of a six-month pause on fuel taxes at $4.6 million last December. Almost all of that money would have otherwise gone into the Guam Highway Fund for village road repair.
BBMR Director Lester Carlson previously said it will take a good amount of fiscal discipline to keep the government of Guam’s General Fund from going into a deficit following Typhoon Mawar and the extra $50 million of recovery spending that senators authorized. GovGuam at the start of the month was already on track to spend about $14 million more than it was expected to bring in, Department of Administration Director Ed Birn told The Guam Daily Post previously.
Terlaje’s call to emergency session also indicated all bills introduced by the 37th Guam Legislature would be eligible for placement on the session agenda “pursuant to motion, standing rules and consistent with the emergency call.”
The speaker’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Post about what other legislation might be entertained by lawmakers.
BPT rollback, no tax on food, medicine
A reduction of business privilege taxes from 5% to 4%, and a total pause on business privilege taxes applied to food and medicine, should also be considered emergency measures, Sen. Lujan told the Post. He said he also wrote to the speaker on Sunday night to request his Bill 3 and Bill 4 be entertained at the emergency session.
Both initiatives had sat in committee since January without any movement, the senator said, “it was much needed then, it's more urgent now”
Lujan spoke to the Post over the phone Monday morning, as he and his staff were at the Tamuning mayor's office helping to hand out meals and water to the community.
“When you see this happening, I mean, (it’s) common sense. We need relief for food and medicine at this point,” he said.
And with a tourism recovery setback due to Typhoon Mawar, “you're going to begin to lose businesses and taxpayers, as people are losing hope," Lujan said.
A rollback of the Business Privilege Tax would reduce GovGuam revenue by an estimated $53.8 million a year, a fiscal note attached to Bill 3–37 states. A fiscal note for Bill 4–37 states that it is unclear how much tax revenue BPT applied to grocery and medicine sales bring in, but eliminating that revenue stream may violate promises the government made to its bondholders.
Asked about previous opposition from Adelup about a business tax rollback, Lujan said, “When it’s an island wide public need, there's no money. When there’s a need for a few, we have the money. And so, those are the things that really concern me.”
If the measures were not addressed Monday, Lujan said he would pursue a public hearing at the earliest date possible.