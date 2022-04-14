Family seeks help finding 81-year-old woman from Malesso

A family has been seeking the community's help for any information to locate their relative, an 81-year-old woman from Malesso who they said has been missing since Tuesday night.
The elderly, Carmen Tyquiengco Asanoma, fondly known as Mamie, shows signs of dementia and left her house on Quinene Road in Malesso between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to her niece who's been taking care of her, Lennie Santos.
"If anybody has seen her, please contact the police so we can get her back. We need help finding her," Santos said Thursday.
She said neighbors, the Guam Police Department and the Guam Fire Department have been assisting in trying to find the elderly.
GPD Officer Berlyn Savella said police officers initiated a missing person report on April 12. She said officers responded to the call about 7 p.m. that date.
The family posted on social media a photo of Asanoma wearing the same clothes she was wearing when she was last seen on Tuesday.