A group formed earlier this year to push the issues of self-determination and Guam's political status during will hold its final forum for the election season.
“The political status of Guam affects each of us, whether you are a scholar studying it, or someone who has never heard of it,” said Fanohge member Maria Hernandez.
The Fanohge Coalition has held three virtual forums for candidates since September.
Final Fanohge Forum and Fiesta is scheduled for 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 live on the Fanohge Coalition’s Facebook page.
The forum will have a slightly different format, according to a press release from the group.
“After a campaign season in which many of the events the community is used to did not take place due to the pandemic, this forum will be lighter in atmosphere, and feature some Chamoru cha-cha music and also a chance for candidates to each virtually present a dish they have brought for the event’s table,” stated the release.
In September the coalition distributed a candidate questionnaire to all those running for elected office this year featuring seven questions on topics including educational reform, sustainability and the Chamorro Land Trust. Twenty candidates responded, the coalition stated. The results can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3nUBHUz.
“The Fanohge Coalition was pleased to see that nearly all the respondents were in favor of the issues of Chamoru self-determination and the need for political status change for the island. This reinforces what we saw in last year's Fanohge March for Chamoru Self-Determination,” said Hernandez.
Based on their responses, eight candidates, former Congressman Robert Underwood, Sen. Therese Terlaje, Sen. Sabina Perez, Sen. Kelly Marsh, Sen. Amanda Shelton, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Sen. Clynt Ridgell and Fred Bordallo Jr. were invited to participate in the forum.
“With leaders who understand more about the importance of things such as self-determination and decolonization, the island is put in a better position in terms of where to go next,” said Hernandez, adding, “Being a territory sets the limits for our reality, and these are limits that only a handful of others around the world are stuck within. (With the forums) we hopefully helped reinforce in the minds of voters and potential leaders this fact.”