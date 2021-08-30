Father Duenas Memorial School reported one student tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Archdiocese of Agaña.
The total number of Catholic school students testing positive is now 31.
FDMS is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Archdiocese of Agaña’s COVID-19 Liaison on contact tracing and testing for those with possible exposure.
Principal Ismael Perez has communicated with parents/guardians of the affected students and is keeping the entire school community updated on the matter.
This is Father Duenas’ third positive case. At this time, it does not appear that any of the cases were a result of on campus transmission or exposure, the release states. Students, faculty, staff, and family members are encouraged to be cautious of contact and exposure in the community that may lead to COVID-19 infections.
Father Duenas will begin remote learning on Wednesday, Sept 1.
Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Perez ask residents to pray for the affected individuals and their families as well as all who have contracted the virus here and worldwide. Thank you.