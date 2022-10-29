FBI Honolulu and BOG tackle cybersecurity
By Elizanette Benavente Pajarillo
Bank of Guam was recently targeted by cyber criminals by sending its customers emails that seem legitimate, but were designed to steal their data.
FBI Honolulu and BOG discussed how they worked together to respond when cyber criminals stole from bank customers, in a video message found on the FBI website.
“Our security systems quickly notified us that several of our customers had been victimized and that money was being siphoned from their accounts,” Josephine Mariano, Senior Vice President and Chief BSA Officer at Bank of Guam stated. “Of course, we immediately called our partners, the FBI’s Guam resident agency.”
Common cyber scams are on a meteoric rise in the last five years, according to FBI Honolulu. Scams like spoofing and phishing have seen almost a 1200% increase and when employed by malicious cyber criminals, these scams can have devastating effects on their chosen targets.
“And we sprang into action immediately kickstarting the recall of funds processed and requesting assistance with the Federal Reserve Bank,” said Steven Merrill, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Honolulu. “Here at the FBI, we can follow the money that’s been stolen from victims and in plenty of instances, freeze it and seize it. More frequently, we’re able to block money transfers. Last year alone, our Internet Crime Complaint Centers Recovery Asset Team stopped over $380 million from being stolen from individuals and businesses of all sizes. But we can only see this level of success with help from our partners, like the Bank of Guam.”
BOG reported the incident quickly to the FBI, which helped them determine a common point of compromise. The immediate feedback allowed them to implement additional fraud prevention controls and reduce the amount of loss to its customers.
BOG’s maintained relationship with the FBI was critical to the success of navigating the crisis, Marriano stated in the video.
Merrill and Mariano provided steps to protecting one’s account in the event this may happen:
Establish and maintain a relationship with your local FBI field office
Ensure that your organization has an incident response plan and include the FBI in that plan. It is important that your organization exercises your incident response plan on a routine basis.
In the event you do suffer a cyber incident, report the compromise early and often. You can contact your local FBI field office or file a report to ic3.gov.
“Cybersecurity is national security,” Merill said. “We can defend America’s values, ingenuity, critical infrastructure and business equities through robust and enduring partnerships.”