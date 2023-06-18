Regular reports on how Guam’s telecommunications systems are faring in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar no longer will be provided by the Federal Communications Commission, at the request of the Office of the Governor.
The FCC’s last Disaster Information Reporting System update came Wednesday and indicated that about one in five cell sites on Guam still were offline, while nearly 2,000 home and office customers lacked phone, internet, or television service.
“The request was made through the Emergency Support Function for Telecommunications (June 15),” Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said. “The request follows the restoration of Guam’s wireless service providers, who cumulatively have reported above the 50% threshold. While residents may still be reporting intermittent services, this is a result of no power generation to their nearest tower site. As power is restored, tower locations will also be in service."
According to a release from the FCC, the decision was made at the request of Adelup and in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Telecom providers are asked to report to the FCC “if there are major changes, whether improvements or setbacks, to the status of communications in the affected areas," the release stated.
The FCC’s Disaster Information Reporting System is activated after every typhoon or incident that impacts telecommunications.
Power issues have been the main cause of cell site outages in the wake of Mawar, both the FCC and local telecom providers have reported. Providers have advised service interruptions are expected as the island’s fragile power grid continues to fluctuate.
A fault in the islandwide power system produced widespread electricity outages on Thursday night, the Guam Power Authority said in a Friday statement, and the Cabras 1 plant was flooded Thursday afternoon due to a rupture in its condenser cooling line.
Some Docomo Pacific cell sites went offline Thursday night, said Jared Roberto, spokesperson for Docomo, “but they all came back automatically with island restoration.”
“We're advising subscribers that as efforts to stabilize power continue, service interruptions may occur. If anything, they can report an outage as soon as they're able to so we can create a trouble ticket,” an IT&E content specialist told the Post.
IT&E has reported that 96% of its cell sites are operational.