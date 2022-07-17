Federal aid sought for flooding at Matapang

Beneath the grassy area where canoes are grounded at Matapang Beach Park, an underground rainwater catchment system was installed long ago to help relieve endemic flooding issues in the area.
But for years it has remained in disrepair, collapsed from the weight of canoes, trailers and trucks above.
“There’s these giant plastic pipings that were put underground to catch the rainwater. What has been happening over the years since that park was first opened and the catchment system installed with all those canoes, folks would bring in their pickup trucks or vehicles and bring their canoes in, so all that weight basically collapsed the catchment system,” Vincent Arriola, director of the Department of Public Works said.
The area’s grassy terrain was never meant to accommodate the weight of any type of vehicle.
And while there is a design to alleviate the present flooding issue, there’s no money to build it.
Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera said the underground filtration system collapsed sometime before 2013 and that a promise was made to address it.
A study was done following the collapse, which resulted in a design for the repair.
Arriola said the Guam Visitor’s Bureau led the project on the design phase. Monte Mesa, who chaired GVB in 2011 and is presently a board member for the Guam Travel and Tourism Association, said the study led to some action addressing the flooding in the area.
“The result of the study is that they started to clean out the culverts, so that now has since be cleaned. But, they still need to repair the underground catchment system over by Matapang … because no more water can go into that area because it’s all clogged up, so it’s all moving down towards the (police) koban where the ponding basin is overfilled,” Mesa said. “That’s what’s causing the flooding.”
Why there was movement in one area and not the other couldn’t be explained definitively by the officials The Guam Daily Post spoke with, however, Arriola said, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has given the green lights for both projects.
“We had a little bit of delay because of COVID, but we’ve been at this doing the design … for at least the last two years,” said Arriola who noted that’s the normal timeframe when dealing with groundwater and the Tumon area.
DPW is taking the lead on the construction aspect of the repairs. The design is ready, but the money isn’t.
“DPW as the main contracting agent for GovGuam will handle the project once the funding is available we will take care of the bidding, procurement and we will handle the construction through an Invitation for Bid,” Arriola said.
While a grant application was submitted to secure funding under the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, it appears it wasn’t entertained.
“We did assist DPW in submitting two grant proposals for the EDA grant for the storm water. There’s a phase A and Phase B. I am re-engaging EDA because apparently the grant was not entertained,” Lola Leon Guerrero, Bureau of Statistic and Plans director said.
One phase focuses on renovating the park’s, restrooms, pavilions, sidewalks and maintenance of the beach.
The second takes care of the catchment system below.
The cost of the project could not be quantified during the recent Island Beautification Task Force meeting, however, BSP said that the project was broken down into two phases because the cost was “up there.”
“Right now there is no funding under the grants that we put in for that project,” Leon Guerrero said.
BSP wants to revisit the EDA grant to determine if it can be put under other available EDA funding.
“The grant was written and placed under the Guam Clearing House accessed but it identified DPW as the lead agency in the grant application. The grant proposal was provided by GVB.”
Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio directed the agencies to meet on different funding options to pursue, and he noted the need for the critical infrastructure.
Ponding Basin woes
To address the flooding in the Matapang area, island officials have another problem on their hands - and the options could cost the government more if a solution is not reached.
“The problem is we’ve dredged as far as we can into that ponding basin and the problem is that ponding basin is only 500 feet maybe from the shoreline,” Arriola explained. “With all the dredging there, we’ve already reached the ocean water as I have been told.”
According to DPW, the problem was first identified about two years ago, when a contractor cleaned out the culverts in the Tumon area.
“They cleaned out the culverts from the (Dusit Beach) that whole area was cleared out we drained a huge portion of the ponding basin. There was some dredging there I believe. It was to maintain it and get a little more capacity within the ponding basin for the rains,” Arriola said.
But, the problem is maintenance alone won’t help resolve the issue. As Arriola explained, if you dig 20-feet “anywhere” in the Tumon area, you will hit subsurface ocean water.
“What I’ve been told is, in that ponding basin the ocean water has already met the ponding basin water,” he said. “It’s not contaminating it or anything it’s just the ocean water has met it, so it’s added to the capacity of what that ponding basin can carry.”
How is the government going to address this?
“You know I don’t have that solution. We have to work with engineers and see what other proposals they may have,” Arriola said. “I think it’s pretty clear at least at first look that, that ponding basin may have reached its capacity.”
‘Issues we have to deal with’
A band-aid fix is to maintain the ponding basin.
“We are also looking at draining the ponding basin and basically pump the water out on a regular, maintenance basis and then pump it into our other storm water drains or ponding basins that have capacity,” Arriola said.
Doing so, however, raises another two-part problem - environmental and money issues.
“There’s a lot of environmental issues dealing with that, it’s pretty tricky. It’s not like we can just go there and start pumping. To add to that on the Department of Agriculture side, there’s a couple protected species in that ponding basin when they are out and about we can’t do any work,” Arriola said.
There’s many factors and many agencies involved.
“It’s a nightmare because we have to deal with EPA; we have to deal with Agriculture; we have to deal with (State Historic Preservation Office) every time it comes to digging. If this was just a regular ponding basin my God, we’d be in there and get it all cleaned up. But there are these issues we have to deal with” Arriola said.
On top of all of those obstacles, Arriola said they would have to procure a contractor to address the ponding basin, another solution for which funding would need to be secured.
“Because we don’t have the equipment - at least the size of the equipment to actually do that type of work,” Arriola said.