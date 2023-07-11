A second suspect was charged over the weekend in connection to the death of Jason Susuico.
Jordan Michael Babauta, 32, answered in the Superior Court of Guam to accusations of aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and guilt by complicity as a felony, for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Susuico, whose decomposed body was discovered in the jungle near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.
The charging of Babauta comes after Cynthia Quinata, was charged last week. Her arrest followed a report by an informant to the Guam Police Department that Susuico was "beat down" at Quinata's Pågat residence because he "burned" someone in a drug deal.
As part of the continuing investigation into the homicide, police met a second informant who stated they were at Quinata's home in late January or early February this year and overheard a conversation between Babauta and another suspect, whose identity was not released in Babauta's magistrate's complaint.
"According to the report, Babauta and the suspect were talking about how they and a third suspect had beaten Susuico to death and then used his vehicle to transport his body to a location adjacent to Route 15 in Yigo," the complaint stated.
Court documents also allege Babauta had Susuico's checkbook in his possession.
The author of the complaint, prosecutor Basil O'Mallan, reported police are actively looking for the two other suspects connected to the homicide investigation. GPD said it would not be providing information on their search for the two unnamed suspects in response to a request for comment from The Guam Daily Post on Monday.
The death investigation "remains open," according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.
Babauta was scheduled to appear in court for his magistrate's hearing on Monday before Judge Benjamin Sison, who would determine whether Babauta remains confined or is released.
The Office of the Attorney General will request Babauta be confined on $1 million cash bail. Last week, after Quinata was charged, she was committed to the Department of Corrections on a $1 million cash bail.
Investigation
On Jan. 24, a pair of hunters were traveling along the jungle line near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo when they discovered a lifeless and decomposing body, later identified as Susuico.
After an autopsy determined Susuico's death classified as a homicide and was caused by blunt force trauma, GPD called on the community for assistance in the investigation.
It wasn't until last month an informant gave police details about Quinata's alleged involvement in the "beat down" over the "burned drug deal" and her plan to leave the island to avoid arrest.
Police then went to Quinata's house in Pågat where she was found packing a blue suitcase and allegedly admitted she had purchased a ticket to leave island.
Although she denied having anything to do with Susuico's death, GPD's Forensic Science Division searched Quinata's home and were able to find "large traces of blood on the walls and floors inside one of the bedrooms," which led to her arrest and charging.
Babauta's record
Babauta is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole if he were to be convicted of aggravated murder.
According to the AG's criminal history background report, the case is not Babauta's first run-in with the law, as he has five criminal convictions for cases between 2019 and 2022.
His convictions are for charges of theft, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.
Babauta also has an active case for the charge of assault on a peace officer from this year.
According to court documents, on May 8 police officers attempted to pull over a Scion tC that appeared to have expired registration tags from 2022 in which Babauta was a passenger.
During the traffic stop, Babauta attempted to flee after one of the officers grabbed his shirt. Babauta allegedly turned toward the officer and struck her chest, causing separation between the two.
The officer tried to regain control of Babauta but was unsuccessful and Babauta fled on foot but was later apprehended, charging documents allege.