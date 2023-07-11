The Disaster Recovery Center at C.L. Taitano Elementary School will be closing its doors on Friday.
According to the Joint Information Center, the closure of the center is to allow the elementary school's staff to make necessary preparations for the new school year.
Those in need of disaster recovery assistance can make their way to either the Guam Community College or Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School, which are still open during their regular hours. Those hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency can also be found online.
“Guam residents whose homes were damaged by the Typhoon Mawar can apply for FEMA assistance, get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process by going online to disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The Helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at no cost for Guam residents. Help is available in many languages,” the JIC release stated.