DISASTER RECOVERY: Federal Emergency Management Agency Applicant Services Program Specialist Jorge, from New Hampshire, helps a person with their application at the Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Dededo. The Disaster Recovery Center at C.L. Taitano Elementary School in Sinajana will be closing its doors on Friday, July 14, 2023. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post