Outgoing Superintendent Jon Fernandez has a little over a month left on the job he has several items he's trying to complete or ensure is on track for completion before his departure.
“I am working to finalize our master facilities plan. I am working to complete the (Simon Sanchez High School) solicitation so we can send it out. We have started school readiness preparations for next school year,” said the head of the Guam Department of Education.
Fernandez, who submitted his resignation last month, is leaving the department July 15. The Guam Education Board hasn't yet started the search for his replacement, which will likely mean an interim superintendent will be hired. The board is looking to update the job requirements for superintendent.
Fernandez, meanwhile, has expressed his confidence in education officials and the plans which have been set into motion to be able to succeed beyond his departure.
A master facilities plan was completed by HHF Planners whose contracted services ended in May. The plan was supposed to be released last month, but that was delayed as education officials last week wrapped up onsite monitoring with U.S. DOE officials. It was a crucial visit which could determine whether GDOE is removed from high-risk designation and third-party fiduciary oversight.
Also on the to-do list is the finalized master facilities plan the Guam Education Board still needs to adopt.
And the design of new Simon Sanchez High School is at 90% completion, which means means GDOE can begin the procurement process in search of a construction contractor to build the school. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said they will break ground on the project this year.
Although he won’t be returning, another item Fernandez has on his to-do list is preparing for next school year. GDOE is gearing up for the full return to in-person instruction.
Having done away with the online learning program except in cases of school closures, all 26,600 students will be back in classes on school campuses.