As with any new school year, the Guam Department of Education experienced a few kinks on the first day of school, but, Day 2, by all accounts was a lot smoother, according to GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.
The first days of school are always hectic, but add a pandemic to the mix and there’s sure to be some adjustments needed, he said.
“This year, we have the added number of safety protocols that also have to be implemented. It’s no surprise to hear issues on Day 1. We continue to work with schools to review operations and make the adjustments needed to keep kids safe,” Fernandez said.
Ten strategies to mitigate the spread of the virus which causes COVID-19 were implemented at the 41 GDOE schools, and Thursday the department ran through the protocols for the first time on a large scale.
“For a 28,000-student and 4,000-employee operation, things are going relatively well with adjustments that will continue to be made now that we finally have an opportunity to put plans into action,” Fernandez said.
It's been 18 months since the nearly 28,000 public school students set foot on campus and when they did arrive at school, GDOE staff screened and checked the temperature of each student as part of health and safety protocols.
Although GDOE officials previously said this would not cut into instruction, with 92% of the student population on campus, it took some time. One parent reported that their child did not get to class until almost 10 a.m.
“I don’t have exact times,” said Fernandez who could not confirm the amount of time it took to screen students on the first two days of school.
“Schools open gates one hour before classes begin, so they have to gauge their progress in meeting this time frame.,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez pointed out that on the first two days of school, GDOE saw an uptick in the number of car riders, which presented issues.
“I am out visiting schools to see firsthand how these adjustments are working. One thing we are seeing this year is the dramatic increase in car riders, which leads to traffic delays and long lines in the parking lots. Schools are readjusting their processes and resources to address what they have learned,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez said next week, work will continue with schools to address any challenges that may arise.
“We are in constant communication with schools regarding any urgent issues they are facing. It was very active yesterday and very quiet today,” Fernandez said.