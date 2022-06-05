Nearly 20 years after the U.S. Department of Education placed the local education department under a high-risk status for unauditable records, local education officials are hopeful that the U.S. Department of Education will give them a chance to prove they are capable of handling their federal grant finances without third-party oversight.
They won’t know, however, if they'll get the chance for about another month.
Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez confirmed that the U.S. DOE concluded its visit last Friday. The team of federal partners was on island conducting onsite monitoring as part of its reconsideration of GDOE’s high-risk designation.
Following the conclusion of the federal team's visit, Fernandez shared his optimism that change is ahead.
“I’m optimistic that there will be significant changes in our relationship with USED based on a productive visit to Guam. I want to thank Secretary Miguel Cardona and his staff for making this visit possible after a two-year delay due to COVID-19. Our team worked hard to ensure all questions were answered and addressed during the visit,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez told The Guam Daily Post the local public school system remains in communication with its federal partners as the review is finalized.
"Typically, they will take roughly 30 days for an official response,” he said.
In 2003 the Guam Department of Education became a federal “high-risk” grantee for education grants, which meant Federal officials said from fiscal years 1998 to 2002, GDOE was non-compliance with the Single Audit Act and had unauditable financial statements, according to a GDOE report. As a condition of the status, and to continue receiving federal funds, GDOE had to hire a third-part-party fiduciary agent, Alvarez & Marsal, in 2010 to help manage and report on federal grant use.
Nearly $30 million has been paid to Alvarez & Marsal. According to the Office of Public Accountability reports, GDOE in fiscal 2014 was paying $3.6 million to the fiduciary agent but was able to reduce the cost of the contract Alvarez & Marsal over the years. According to the OPA's May audit report, GDOE is paying $2.25 million a year.
According to Guam Education Board Chairman Mark Mendiola, the team reviewed GDOE’s gamut of federal programs, "to include the operational side of things to ensure that GDOE is doing what they stated in the reevaluation plan."
“We got people from the Special Education division, high-risk management auditors, people going over procurement. It’s the whole gamut," he said.
Mendiola said during the GEB’s May 24, monthly meeting, that the onsite visit would establish a baseline for GDOE on where they stand, and what else needs to be done to remove the third-party fiduciary.
“We have a tremendous amount of federal resources coming into the Department of Education and it’s how we manage those resources," Mendiola said. "Obviously the board has been removed from some of those responsibilities many years ago."
But the question GDOE really wants answered is whether it will continue to lose money to the third-party fiduciary. GDOE pays roughly $3 million to the third-party fiduciary every year.
“The big elephant in the room is how they are going to address the third-party fiduciary agent. I have the opinion and we made the case that we should lean to the technical support of USED and not have a third-party overseeing,” Mendiola said.
Mendiola told board members that he asked U.S. Secretary Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona for a chance to prove GDOE is capable of handling federal finances without third-party oversight.
And this is the time to do it, as there’s a lot of change in store for educational leadership with the departure of Fernandez and the upcoming election for board members.
“That’s where the board’s role in terms of the organizational structure, how we are going to build and shore up certain portions of the department so we never go down this costly path again,” Mendiola said.