Jon Fernandez on Monday received the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's Maga'håga Award for his decade-long service to the island’s public school system.
Fernandez is leaving the department July 15.
“I was hoping you wouldn’t leave, when I got the call I was a little bit sad actually," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, adding later: “You were very welcoming and cooperative and approachable.”
Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio commended Fernandez for making public education on the island better.
“There’s never been a visionary, superintendent. We’ve had good superintendents for sure. But you’ve always been looking at the long game and I think that been the key to your success,” Tenorio said.
The last two years of his 10-year service were spent navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring the continuity of learning.
“It was very treacherous times, but I think you remained focused and had the interest of the children as the main focus. It’s going to be hard to find another superintendent with unique skills and qualities,” the governor said.
Fernandez said he was humbled by the award and the kind words shared by the administration.
Fernandez and his family are headed to Arizona to start a new chapter of their lives.
The Guam Education Board is in the process of searching for the next superintendent.