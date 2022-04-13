Six Guam Department of Education Teachers remain in the running for the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.
On Tuesday morning, the previous Teacher of the Year Benjamin Santiago announced the teachers who made it to the list of finalists on behalf of GDOE and the Foundation for Public Education.
• Kaiana Mendiola, Upi Elementary School
• Joy Lynn Ada, George Washington High School
• Joyce Berry, John F. Kennedy High School
• Ceferino Duarosan Jr., Adacao Elementary School
• Taniya Santos-Billany, Agueda Johnston Middle School
“In the final phase of the selection process, the Guam Teacher of the Year judges will conduct classroom observations for each of the finalists,” said GDOE spokesperson Michelle Franquez.
The Teacher of the Year will carry the title for two school years and represent Guam in Washington D.C. in April 2023.
Making it to the final round is an honor, Mendiola said.
“I was completely shocked. I was just very honored to be nominated by a fellow coworker and in honor of her trust in me I filled out the application. I never expected it to go this far so very shocked,” Mendiola said.
Mendiola has been a Special Education Teacher for almost 19 years. For her, becoming a teacher was a calling.
“I had a child in my church who had a disability and when I saw him I just felt like I needed to help him and help make him be all that he can be.
So I went to college and I also just love sign language so my heart is for the deaf and hard of hearing as well,” she said. “I think teaching is probably the best field you could choose it has the biggest impact on the world and society as a whole because everyone that graduates or doesn’t graduate becomes something that they love because of someone that influenced them.
Teacher of the year candidates can be nominated by co-workers and community members. The competition follows the National Teacher of the Year program which began in 1952 and remains the oldest most prestigious award in education.
The 2023 Guam Teacher of the Year will be announced at a virtual gala on May 15.