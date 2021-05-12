A fire in the Harmon Industrial area prompted GDOE officials to send students from two schools home early.
The Guam Department of Education sent out a release at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, notifying parents that smoke from a nearby fire was deteriorating air quality at the Chief Brodie Memorial School and John F. Kennedy High School.
GDOE Spokesperson Michelle Franquez stated that students attending these schools would be released early.
"Buses are en route to the school campuses. Parent and guardians are kindly encouraged to pick up their children immediately," said GDOE officials.
Students will be sent home with packed lunches distributed by their respective schools.
Classes will resume on Thursday, May 13.
The Guam Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a warehouse located on Guerrero Street, Harmon Industrial Park being engulfed in flames.
The call came in at 4:39 Wednesday morning. GFD Spokeswoman Cherika Chargualaf stated that units arrived on scene at 4:45 a.m.
GFD Units are actively battling the fire. No injuries have been reported.