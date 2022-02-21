Weather and safety officials issued a Fire Weather Watch on Monday evening as a fire blazed across the hilly grasslands near Nimitz Hill.
Local residents reported the fire at about 6 p.m. Monday. As of 8 p.m. it was still burning.
According to GFD spokesperson Firefighter Kevin Reilly, at 5:16 p.m., units from the GFD, alongside three units from Navy Fire, and two units from Department of Agriculture Forestry Fire, responded to the fire. After several hours of battling flames, at roughly 9 p.m., GFD reported the fire to be under control and were wrapping up operations.
Reilly said there was no danger to homes and they didn't call for an evacuation, however, residents were advised to leave the area if the smoke was causing safety or medical concerns.
Fire weather watch
The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office advised that strong daytime winds and dry conditions could lead to rapid fire spread across parts of Guam, according to a press release from Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense. Officials said outdoor burning is not recommended.
A fire weather watch will be in effect for Guam from Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.
Sustained winds of 15 mph to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph are expected during the afternoon hours of Tuesday through Thursday. The highest threat is expected for the southern part of Guam, mainly along and south of Cross Island Road. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.