A man accused of shooting and killing a man he didn't know over the weekend is being held at the Department of Corrections on a $1 million cash bail.
On Monday afternoon, 21-year-old Jayson Gaan Sowas was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Maite over the weekend.
After being charged, Sowas appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison, Jr. to determine whether Sowas was to be released or confined to prison while he awaits trial.
Before the hearing, the Office of the Attorney General filed a request for pretrial confinement and argued Sowas should be held on a $1 million cash bail.
After hearing arguments from Sowas' assigned attorney at the hearing, Sison eventually decided Sowas was to be held on the $1 million cash bail requested by the prosecution.
Stolen gun
According to court documents, Sowas was arrested and charged after a man, Benedic Beram, was found on the ground in front of the Hi-5 Logo shop with two wounds to the side of his hips. He died as a result of the injuries.
Sowas told police the gun allegedly used was found stolen from the car of a Judiciary of Guam probation officer, parked and locked at the probation office in Hagåtña.
According to Judiciary spokesperson, Sarah Elmore-Hernandez, the matter was currently "under review." The Post was able to confirm "that the firearm in question was not issued by the court."
'I just did it'
Before the fatal shooting, Sowas was reported for allegedly being at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in Maite with a gun on Saturday afternoon.
Sowas, when speaking to police, stated that he did not have any reason why he was threatening people. "I just did it," he said, according to the complaint.
After leaving the laundromat, Sowas shot Beram. However, he told officers he did not know the victim.
"When asked why the defendant shot him, the defendant responded, 'I don't know, I just wasn't thinking when I shot him,'" the complaint stated.
Sowas was charged with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with special allegations of a deadly weapon used. He was also charged with burglary of an automobile as a second-degree felony and theft of a firearm as a third-degree felony.