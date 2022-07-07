Even against the night sky you could see a plume of gray smoke billowing upwards. The dark pillar was rooted in a glowing fire that engulfed old cars at the the Roadside Towing Warehouse lot next to Fort Juan Muna along Route 16 in Harmon.
At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Guam Fire Department units from Tamuning, Dededo, Astumbo, and Yigo were battling the fire, according to GFD.
GFD officials said the fire was extinguished at 12:20 a.m. though units remained on scene to monitor the area and clean up. All units secured at 3 a.m.
The property surrounding the towing company has rows and rows of old vehicles.
At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were spraying foam at the western perimeter of a fire, which Tamuning Vice Mayor Albert Toves said was smaller than it had been earlier.
“It looks like they’ve been able to contain it,” he said, noting that firefighters were slowly but steadily pushing the western edge into the center of the fire. He said he got a call from Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera right around 9 p.m.