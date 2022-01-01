Moments after the stroke of midnight, as fireworks lit up the sky to welcome the new year, the first baby born in 2022 made her grand entrance.
Amelia Faith was born five seconds after midnight, at the Guam Memorial Hospital, delivered by Ob-Gyn, Dr. Tom Shieh.
It’s a New Year's celebration that Amelia’s parents Alison Francisco and Jericson Turla will never forget.
Amelia Faith, a healthy baby girl, came into the world weighting 6 pounds, 9 ounces at 18 inches long.
At around 5 p.m., Friday, Fransisco started feeling the first pangs of labor. She was admitted to the hospital and four hours later, she went into active labor.
“That’s when I felt the intense contractions and then it just went by so fast surprisingly,” Fransisco said.
Amelia Faith is Fransisco and Turla’s second child, her birth was all natural, said parents.
“Honestly, my first was quick, too, but my first I had Pitocin … I requested for an epidural but I wasn’t able to get it. This time around I requested for an epidural again but wasn’t able to get it again. But the pain wasn’t as bad as my first,” Fransisco said. “She came out pretty quick.”
After 5 pushes, the couple welcomed their baby girl, and all the pain of childbirth disappeared.
“There’s not enough words to describe the feeling, especially when you hold your baby. She’s on your chest for the first time, it’s like I didn’t even experience all that pain I experienced moments (before),” Fransisco said.
“I was really tired when I was having contractions, but, after holding her and I was able to breastfeed her too within the first hour, so now I am wide awake,” the baby girl’s mom said, laughing.
Giving birth on New Year’s Day was not at all expected as Francisco shared her due date was on Jan. 13.
“38 weeks and one-day. I honestly thought I was going to give birth the next day because I wasn’t progressing as much at first. But, then the contractions got intense, I was dilating really quickly and I thought, 'Oh my God, this baby might come out before midnight,” Fransisco said.
Amelia Faith is not only the first baby born on Guam in 2022, but, also the first baby born on U.S. soil.
“I am still in denial about what happened. I don’t even know, I am just eating a sandwich right now,” said Fransisco an hour-and-a-half after giving birth.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” she said. “But, we are definitely going to be buying all the newspapers and saving all the clippings putting it in her baby book.”
Now Fransisco is looking forward to introducing Amelia to her big sister, who is 1 and a half years old.
“Very excited they are like twins - when she came out I thought she looks exactly like her sister. Their weight too was very similar,” Francisco said. “I’ve been reading my older daughter books and got her a doll too. Not sure if she truly comprehends what’s about to happen, but, we are very excited to see her reaction.”
Fransisco thanked Dr. Shieh for his words of encouragement during the birthing experience.
“He’s very professional proficient and quick. He gave a lot of encouraging words when I was in labor, it was really intense,” Fransisco said. “We are just really incredibly blessed and thankful. Especially that she came out healthy. That’s all we wanted.”