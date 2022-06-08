First batch of war claims from local program paid out

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration announced on Wednesday it has paid out the first batch of local war claims payments of $42,000.
The locally created Guam War Claims Processing Center processed the payments on June 2 and is now working on a second batch of claims, totaling $86,000, to be paid out next week, according to the press release.
Guam lawmakers budgeted $10 million for this round of local war reparations, according to Public Law 36-73. The program mirrors the federally-administered program that is nearing it’s end. The local program aims to assist those claimants who failed to file a claim with the U.S. Foreign Claims Settlement Commission by the June 20, 2018 deadline under U.S. Public Law 114-328.
“Many of our manåmko’ were left out of the initial war claims payments. We knew then, and still believe now, that we have a sacred duty to deliver justice and reparations to those remaining survivors and descendants, to acknowledge and help them heal from their wartime experiences and trauma,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
“Recognition for wartime tragedies and trauma for too long has been a legacy issue, but our Administration made it a priority to leave behind a better legacy. One that not only honors our war survivors with fitting tributes, but also with meaningful action that uplifts their own legacies.”
The government of Guam will continue to accept applications for the war claims program through March 31, 2023.
“Early in our Administration, we celebrated the first war claims payments issued in the history of our island, and upon delivering the first batch of payments under our local war claims program, this milestone represents our continued commitment to ensuring no war survivor is left behind,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “We thank the War Claims Adjudication Committee, Department of Administration and processing center staff for their hard work and dedication.”
According to the authorizing law, DOA is to receive $500,000 to cover expenses necessary to cary out the program.
Funding source
The program is funded through the general fund balance of the revenues collected in excess of the adopted fiscal year 2021 revenues, according to the public law. Section 30 funds made available in fiscal 2023 may be used to reimburse the General Fund.
The governor, upon signing the bill into law, wrote to Speaker Therese Terlaje that identifying "excess" revenues as a source of funding "is irresponsible fiscal policy." The governor didn't specify an alternate funding source but noted the executive branch would implement the policy "without compromising responsible fiscal policy."
Payments will be made for claims not seeking an appeal 45 days after they have been adjudicated and approved. Pursuant to Guam Public Law 36-73, payments to survivors of compensable Guam decedents shall be made after payments to compensable Guam victims is completed.
Eligible claimants would receive:
• $10,000: for those who suffered forced march or internment or who hid to evade internment.
• $12,000: for those who suffered forced labor, disfigurement, scarring, burns or other injuries.
• $15,000: for those who suffered rape or severe personal injury.
• $25,000: for parents, spouses or children of those who died as a result of the occupation.