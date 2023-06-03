A flood watch remains in effect for Guam through Monday evening, according to the Guam National Weather Service, which has been monitoring a tropical disturbance designated Invest 98W.
The disturbance was expected to lift slowly north on a track that paralleled the Mariana Islands, and while it isn’t expected to develop into a tropical cyclone, it did bring rain and wind much of Saturday.
The rains prompted the NWS to issue an Urban Small Stream Advisory just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, which meant that flash flooding was a possibility.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.,” the NWS stated.
According to the weather service, Invest 98W continued to organize west of Guam and will bring periods of heavy rainfall through Monday evening. Island residents were encouraged to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action.
NWS was mainly concerned with ponding on roadways, low lying and poor drainage areas prone to flooding.
“Heavy rainfall will be the main concern with this disturbance, with the potential for 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, perhaps with locally higher amounts. Additionally, stronger winds on the northern and eastern flanks of the system may bring Guam, and possibly Rota, sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 45 mph possible with any heavier shower or thunderstorm that develops,” NWS stated.
(Daily Post Staff)