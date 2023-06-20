Food assistance program open to applications starting June 22

Help is on the way for families who have been negatively impacted by Typhoon Mawar, as the Department of Public Health and Social services has launched the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits available to low-income households who have suffered from food loss, but do not ordinarily qualify for SNAP.
There are income and asset limitations to qualify for the program based on household size and net income limit.
For example a household of 1 with a net monthly income of $2,252 will receive $415 in D-SNAP benefit allotment. A household of 4 with net income of $3,432 will receive $1,385 upon eligibility.
Household income limits may be adjusted to take into account any disaster-related expenses that the applicant may have experienced such as replacement of necessary personal items such as clothing, appliances, tools and educational materials, cleanup expenses and storage expenses. Food loss alone will also be considered, according to DPHSS.
“Today, we are proud to announce additional financial support for families affected by Typhoon Mawar, especially those who have yet to have their power restored and have been challenged with food preservation to feed their families,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated Monday.
“In the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, we extend a caring hand to our community. Applying for the Disaster SNAP program is a powerful act of self-care and resilience. Let us help in your recovery," DPHSS Director Art San Agustin said.
There will be three locations for island residents to apply for D-SNAP benefits.
“Residents in Dededo, Harmon, Tumon and Yigo are encouraged to apply at the (Micronesia) Mall in Dededo; residents in Agana Heights, Hagåtña, Mangilao, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Ordot-Chalan Pago, Piti and Yona are encouraged to apply at GPO in Tamuning; and residents in (Hågat), Inalåhan, Talo'fo'fo' and (Humåtak) are encouraged to apply at the Inalåhan Senior Citizens Center in Inalåhan,” said the DPHSS release.
According to the release, each site will dedicate certain dates to households based on the applicant’s last name.
DPHSS advised residents it will be using the following schedule:
- Thursday, June 22: Last names beginning with A and B
- Friday, June 23: C and D
- Saturday, June 24: E, F, G, H, I, J and K
- Sunday, June 25: L, M and N
- Monday, June 26: O, P, Q, and R
- Tuesday June 27: S & T
- Wednesday, June 28: U, V, W, X Y, Z and those who missed assigned days.
Each center has different operating hours, according to DPHSS' release:
- Micronesia Mall: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday.
- GPO: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.
- Inalåhan Senior Citizen Center: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
“If awarded, individuals will only receive a month’s worth of benefits. Any self-attestation provided to DPHSS in order to apply for D-SNAP benefits are subject to any and all audit requirements enforced by the Food and Nutrition Services under the USDA,” the release stated.