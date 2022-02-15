Residents and tourists can enjoy a beautiful sunset at the beach while feasting on tasty treats al fresco in Tumon starting this Friday.
Food trucks will be converging at the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park beach, also known as Ypao Beach, starting at 5 p.m. Fridays, a festive way to start not only this upcoming weekend but every weekend thereafter.
The Guam Visitors Bureau dubs the event, Fandanña Friday.
GVB Vice President Gerry Perez shared the latest planned family-friendly event during the board meeting on Thursday.
GVB has partnered with the Department of Parks and Recreation for the every-Friday activity.
The bureau on Monday said it will be releasing more information about the event this week.