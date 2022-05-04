Prospero "Popoy" C. Zamora , a former Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner for the village of Dededo, passed away May 3 in Cavite, Philippines, according to the Mayors’ Council of Guam.
He was 94 years old.
Zamora was elected by the people of Dededo as Assistant Commissioner in November 1972 and served the municipality from January 1973 to April 1976. He became Commissioner of Dededo upon the retirement of then Commissioner Vicente S.A. Benavente from April 1976 to January 1977.
"We express our deepest condolences at the passing of a colleague of the Mayors’ Council of Guam," the Mayors' Council stated.
In 2005, he was also honored in a Legislative resolution, which noted "his heartfelt dedication, support, lifetime commitment" to Guam and the Filipino community who made Guam home. Zamora started the "Philippine Independence Basketball Tournament" also known as the "Pilipino Amateur Basketball League", nearly 50 years ago.
"We extend a Dangkolo Na Si Yu'os Ma'ase and Maraming Salamat Po for his contributions and expertise in basketball and promoting brotherhood and friendship in our community," the resolution states.