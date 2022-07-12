Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate waves for, 'but has not endorsed', Republican team

Former Sen. Frank Aguon, who lost the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primaries to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, joined the Republican gubernatorial ticket of former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada at a roadside wave by the Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña Monday morning.
But after media inquiries, the campaign issued a statement clarifying that Aguon "has not endorsed" the Camacho-Ada team.
Photos of the event show Aguon standing beside Camacho and Ada while the three waved at passing motorists.
Aguon also was holding a round Camacho-Ada campaign sign in those photos. There were also photos from Friday showing Aguon with Camacho and Ada.
"Former Sen. Frank Aguon has not endorsed the Camacho-Ada Team," the statement read, in part. "The campaign continues to bring together residents from all across the island to include Senator Aguon, to support the movement to bring leadership back to Adelup."
The statement went on to say that Aguon "was generous with his time waving with his longtime friends."
"The Camacho-Ada Team encourages more of their friends and supporters to engage the campaign and participate in activities like the one this morning. Thank you, Sen. Aguon for spending time with Felix and Tony," the statement added.
Aguon and Leon Guerrero were among the four Democratic gubernatorial candidates in the 2018 primaries. The other two were then Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr. and former Gov. Carl Gutierrez.
Rodriguez recently became Leon Guerrero's chief advisor on health care, while Gutierrez has long been tapped as economic advisor, permit czar and Guam Visitors Bureau president under the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration.
After the 2018 Democratic primaries, Aguon sought a recount, considering Leon Guerrero's 260-vote lead over him. The Guam Election Commission did not do a recount, saying the recount threshold is a vote difference of 2%, while the actual vote difference at the time between Leon Guerrero and Aguon was 3.1%.
Aguon and his running mate, former U.S. Attorney Alicia Limtiaco, actively campaigned as a write-in during the 2018 general elections. Total write-in votes at the time were high, at 22.8% of gubernatorial votes cast.
Leon Guerrero and Tenorio got 50.79% of the total votes cast in the gubernatorial race, while then-Republican Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio and then former Sen. Tony Ada got 26.39% of the votes cast in the general election.