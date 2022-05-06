F.Q. Sanchez Elementary School opened its doors to students in the 1950s as the island was on the cusp of westernization, which meant, among other new ideas, that students weren’t allowed to speak CHamoru while in class.
“We were supposed to speak English, no CHamoru,” said Loraine Quinata Aguon. “If they caught us speaking CHamoru, they would give us recess, those are the things I remember. That’s why after my year a lot of the people don’t speak CHamoru. I still speak it because I was already like fifth grade.”
On Thursday morning, local officials, including Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Humåtak Mayor Johnny Sablan and the Guam Preservation Trust joined National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Chief Preservation Officer Katherine Malone-France in announcing Francisco Q. Sanchez Elementary School as part of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places List for 2022. The National Historic Preservation Trust listed the school as one of America’s 11 most endangered sites in the nation for 2022.
News of the designation on Thursday morning brought tears to Aguon’s eyes. Aguon is the niece of the school’s first principal after whom the school was named - Francisco Quinata Sanchez.
“Oh my God! I was crying when they were talking about the school, I can’t hold back the tears,” Aguon said. "He’s a very good leader, people really respect him because he’s such a humble person, FQ Sanchez.”
Village resident and former student Robert Quinata happily remembered his days at the school.
“The school was close to my house so it was within walking distance, I never had to ride a bus,” he saiid.
Gov. Leon Guerrero said the list of historic places “celebrates the interconnection of American culture, including F.Q. Sanchez Elementary School.”
“With this designation, we not only honor but also put a national spotlight on the rich history of the Humåtak village, its people, and our CHamoru culture. We stand with the people of Humåtak and support every effort to rehabilitate this historic structure while giving it a new life as a modern center for the village,” Leon Guerrero said.
Tenorio said the recognition by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the diligent work of the Guam Preservation Trust. Are appreciated.
“We hope this national spotlight provides an awareness of the story of Francisco Q. Sanchez to a new generation here on Guam and across the nation,” he said.
Built in 1953 and designed by Viennese architect Richard Neutra, F.Q Sanchez Elementary School was Humåtak’s only school until it closed in 2011.
Aguon called the school’s shut down a major loss for the Humåtak community.
“I was part of the group that were fighting for it, but, there was just no money they said,” Aguon said.
Now, that the school has made it to the list of endangered historic sites, funding is available.
Additionally, in March, the governor signed Public Law 36-82, which provides $3.5 million in funding to go towards the rehabilitation of the school.
New life
With all the good news, Aguon is excited to see what the future holds.
“Everything changes so I think that opening it up for anything that’s historic like a museum for the Humåtak people even the island of Guam. Open it up for the visitors because they love to come down here,” she said.
Like Aguon, Robert Quinata, looks forward to how it’ll serve generations to come.
“It’ll be good because in the future some younger generation would ask us what’s this and why is it this name. We went to school there, it brings back memories for the old folks that’s still alive,” he said.
Ideas
F.Q. Sanchez Elementary Schools is now one of more than 300 historically protected sites in the nation.
There are several ideas that are on the table for the use of the site, officials shared it could be used as a Charter School, a Senior Citizen’s Center, a museum and cafe, and even house the Humåtak Mayor’s office.
Humåtak Mayor Johnny Quinata said village residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the future use of the elementary school.
Guam Preservation Trust Chief Program officer Joseph Quinata said once the funding is in, work to rebuild the school will begin.
“Once that happens then in two months we will invite you back for a ground breaking and then 12 months we’ll invite you back for a ribbon cutting ceremony,” the Chief Program officer said.