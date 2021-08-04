Former Guam radio, marketing executive pleads guilty to fraud

Evan Montvel-Cohen was soft-spoken as he admitted to charges related to fraud in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.
Montvel-Cohen, a former Guam radio and marketing executive, pleaded guilty to one count of use of means of identification in furtherance of fraud and one count of bank fraud.
He agreed with the court that if the matter went to trial, the U.S. Attorney General’s office would have proven that he assumed the identity of a former associate to acquire a rental space in 2019.
Montvel-Cohen struck a deal with the U.S. Attorney General’s office and signed the plea agreement, which means he won't go to trial this month as scheduled.
For count one of the first charge, he faces a maximum of 15 years incarceration and a fine of up to $50,000. For count two, bank fraud, he faces up to 30 years incarceration and a fine of up to one-million dollars.
Montvel-Cohen would be placed under a three year supervised release term upon completion of his incarceration.
District Court Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo said Chief Judge Francis Tydingco-Gatewood will determine if the sentences would be carried out concurrently or consecutively. He also said that guidelines to determine sentencing would be considered by the Chief Judge to include a downward or upward departure from the guidelines.
Bordallo discouraged Montvel-Cohen from violating the conditions of the plea agreement, stating that it could add additional years to his term of incarceration.
Violation of supervised release could add two years to count one and three years to count two.
Prior to the change of plea, court records indicate that Montvel-Cohen did violate his pretrial release at least once, admitting to the use of methamphetamine. He tested positive for drug use.
Judge Bordallo placed Montvel-Cohen on presentencing release after no objections were made by the U.S. government or the probation office.
He was reminded to follow all conditions of his release.
A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 18.