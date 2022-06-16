Sam Mabini Young, former Department of Labor director and former senator, on Wednesday filed her documents for candidacy for senator, bringing to 15 the total number of filers barely two weeks before the June 28 filing deadline.
Of the 15 candidates who have filed, one is running for attorney general, three for delegate and 11 for senator, according to Guam Election Commission records.
Among the senatorial filers are six Republicans and five Democrats.
Most of them are either newcomers or non-incumbents including attorney Thomas Fisher, Dwayne San Nicolas, Harvey Egna, Sandra Reyes Seau, former chief of police Fred Bordallo Jr., Ken Leon-Guerrero and Jonathan Savares.
So far, only incumbent Sens. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, Joe San Agustin and Telo Taitague have filed their candidacy documents.
At least four of their colleagues are seeking other offices or not seeking reelection.
Some have not even picked up a candidate packet or started raising campaign funds, including Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Mary Torres.
"Becoming a senator is a calling. The past 10 years, I've been working in the private and public sector, and now I feel it is important that I return to civic duties to help improve accountability and transparency with a smarter and efficient government," Mabini Young told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.
Now more than ever, she said, Guam needs to better prepare the youth and adults to effectively participate in the economy. She last served as a senator in the 31st Guam Legislature.
GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan encouraged potential candidates to file their papers ahead of the deadline so they could still address any deficiencies in the requirements before 5 p.m. on June 28.
As an example, after the GEC reviewed 381 petitioner signatures for one senatorial candidate, 156 were deemed invalid signatures for one reason or another.
The potential candidate had to gather more signatures from the community to meet the minimum 250 valid voter signatures, and he did.
Had the same candidate waited until the last day or two to file for candidacy, he might not be able to correct that deficiency by 5 p.m. on June 28, and would therefore not be qualified as a candidate.
GEC commissioners plan to certify the candidate filings on July 1.